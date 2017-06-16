Woman targeted by Facebook hoaxer(s) who claim she was dead

Fake Facebook pages were created that indicated Cara Chilton had died. She is still alive. Credit: KMOV

A St. Louis native is upset after someone created a fake Facebook page and posted that her daughter had died.

Brenda Chilton and her daughter Cara are originally from St. Louis but currently live near Minneapolis. Brenda said two fake Facebook pages were created and whoever was behind them, posted messages that Cara was dead.

“Someone had posted on her Facebook that she was dead,” said Brenda.

“I want to know why they have such an unhealthy obsession to ruin people’s lives. I don’t understand, don’t know why they would want to put someone through so much pain,” said Cara.

Cara works as an EMT. After the postings, Brenda couldn’t reach her because she was with a patient. Cara’s fiancé was working at a job site 200 miles away.

“He was getting ready to jump in the car to drive back, he was frantic. Friends are rushing over here to see what’s going on. Everybody was in a state of panic and shock,” Brenda said.

Neither Brenda nor Cara know who was behind the postings. They said they are contacting police, but it is unclear if those responsible will be caught.

