Family thrilled when military son comes home in time for Father's Day

Military solider Tom Huddleston came home just in time for Father's Day. (Credit: KMOV)

It was a dream come true for a Fletcher, Mo. family when their son made it home just in time for Father’s Day.

While James and Sherry Huddleston were waiting at the airport for their son Tom, they talked about how much his homecoming meant to them.

“Everything, can’t wait to see his face, hardest job is being a soldier’s mom,” his mother said.

Three years ago, Tom graduated high school in January and left that March to join the military. His parents only see him once a year.

“Seeing that face is like seeing the first day he was born,” his mother said.

For Tom, coming home never gets old.

“It’s really unexplainable, feels really good,” he said.

As Tom made his way through the airport terminal, a stranger came up to him and shook his hand while others stood and applauded.

Tom will be home for 30 days then he has to report back to Fort Lewis in Washington.

