Solar eclipse expo in Ballwin this weekend

Around the St. Louis area, preparations are gearing up for the August 21 total solar eclipse, and there's an entire expo this weekend dedicated to the event.

Part of the expo will detail how to plan for the eclipse, including ways to take pictures. You can also learn more about what makes a total solar eclipse so rare.

This marks the first total eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years, and the St. Louis area is on a narrow path that makes for great viewing.

If you're interested in this weekend's expo, it's at Queeny park in Ballwin. Doors open tonight at 6 p.m. for a panel discussion. Exhibits open on Saturday at 10 a.m.

