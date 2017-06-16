Local MMA fighter Matt Hughes seriously injured in train crash

Illinois State Police are investigating an accident that left a local MMA star seriously injured.

Matt Hughes, a native of Hillsboro, IL, was crossing railroad tracks at a crossing on eastbound Bellers Trail on Friday morning, when a train stuck the passenger side of the truck.

Hughes, 43, was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield. Officers with the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

