Local MMA fighter Matt Hughes seriously injured in train crash

Illinois State Police are investigating an accident that left a local MMA star seriously injured. 

Matt Hughes, a native of Hillsboro, IL, was crossing railroad tracks at a crossing on eastbound Bellers Trail on Friday morning, when a train stuck the passenger side of the truck. 

Hughes, 43, was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield. Officers with the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the crash. 

No other information is available at this time. 

