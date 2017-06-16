Rockford Beach Park to reopen on Saturday morning

Rockford Beach Park is set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday after being closed since last Wednesday.

Jefferson County officials closed the park last week and requested that the United States Army Corps of Engineers review the dam for any damage caused by last April's historic flooding.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller met with representatives from the USACE, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the High Ridge Fire Department and the Jefferson County Department of Parks and Recreation to assess any damages to the dam.

According to a representative, "the USACE verified that the work performed in 2016 to stabilize the failing mill dam did not sustain damage in the recent high water event and is still providing structural stability as designed."

As the park reopens, officials are encouraging anyone wanting to swim in the park's natural bodies of water to do so at their own risk.

