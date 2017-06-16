Police searching for missing teenager in St. Louis County

St. Louis County police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police say Camille Ward ran away from her home on the 4500 block of Robbins Grove in St. Louis and hasn't been seen since. She is described as a black female, 5'8" and 210 lbs.

Police also say Ward has received psychiatric treatment for suicide attempt, and may be in the North St. Louis County area or Fulton. Anyone with any information on Ward or her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

