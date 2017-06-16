OK teen missing after leaving family's hotel in Fenton, police say

St. Louis County Police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old who has been missing for almost two weeks.

County Police put out the alert via their Instagram page.

Cypress Coachman has been missing since June 4, police said. She left her family while they were staying at the motel in the 1800 block of Bowles Avenue in Fenton, Mo. Cypress left the hotel with a bag of clothes, police said.

Police said Cypress is diagnosed with depression and emotional disorders, but she refused treatment for them. Police also said she has a history of suicide attempts and threats.

She stands at 5'2", and weighs around 140 pounds. Cypress has brown hair at shoulder-length, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt.

Cypress is from Oklahoma City, Ok., but police said she has friends who live in the Kirkwood-Meacham Park area of St. Louis County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.

