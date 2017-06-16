Driver, passenger ejected from scooter following fatal accident

A man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a scooter.

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 16, a man and his 56 year-old female passenger tried to crossover S. Grand from eastbound Potomac. But a Hyunda Elantra, traveling northbound on S Grand, collided with the right side of the scooter. Both the driver and passenger on the scooter were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Elantra, a 65 year-old man, was not injured.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

