Man arrested following 3-hour standoff with Illinois SWAT Team

A man is now in custody following a 3-hour standoff with police in Macoupin County.

Theodore Holmes, 46, is being held on a $50,000 bond after police say he stole his girlfriend's car while being involved in a domestic battery incident. The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Pearl just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered.

After deputies with the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office received a signed complaint of domestic battery, they attempted to locate Holmes. They later found out that Holmes returned to the residence.

Deputies found this out following a 9-1-1 call from the same residence just before 9:00 a.m. Palmyra Police officers responded to the call, and found Holmes inside the home. Holmes allegedly closed the door on the officers and refused to come out. The officers told Holmes the door would be knocked down if he did not come out of the home.

Police determined residents were still inside the home with Holmes.

A SWAT Team was notified and the female complainant was released from the home.

Three hours later, after a standoff with SWAT team members, Holmes was then taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Macoupin County Jail.

