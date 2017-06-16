12-year-old joined Pedal the Cause after beating lymphoma

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Luke Kahroff loves pretty much all sports but in September 2014 he was diagnosed with acute T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Once we got the diagnosis it was like ok what do we do now? We need a plan, let’s go,” said Gwynne Kahroff, Luke’s mom.

The 12-year-old tackled his cancer head on.

“I was giving him shots in his abdomen and chemo upstairs,” Gwynne said.

Eventually, he beat it.

“Me and my whole family were in tears of joy,” said Luke.

It was one of the child life specialists at Children’s Hospital that got the Kahroff’s involved in Pedal the Cause. Last year, Luke rode in the kids challenge.

“You’re doing it for a right cause and it helps kids their own age,” Luke said.

What Luke’s mom likes best about Pedal the Cause is that 100 percent of the money raised goes to cancer research.

The 2017 Pedal the Cause event will take place September 23 and 24 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Click here for more information or to join the KMOV team.

