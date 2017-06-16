Suspect armed with shotgun took cash, liquor from Ellisville QuikTrip overnight

Police investigating an armed robbery at an Ellisville QuikTrip (Credit: KMOV)

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is being sought after an early morning armed robbery at an Ellisville QuikTrip.

Police said the suspect was armed with a shotgun when he entered the gas station, located at Manchester Road and Kiefer Creek, and announced a robbery around 2 a.m. Friday. The suspect took about $75 and a couple bottles of liquor, according to police.

Officers canvassed the area with K-9 Units to search for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police said they are currently reviewing surveillance video of the incident to provide a description of the suspect.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

