Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting in North City

Ambulance at the scene of a shooting at Goodfellow & Selber Court Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an early morning shooting in north St. Louis.

The victims were found inside an SUV that had gone off a parking lot and onto a grassy hill just before 5 a.m. Friday at Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they are working to determine if a third person may have been in the SUV.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

