Police: Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver while attempting to get up from earlier crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in the Central West End overnight.

The motorcycle was traveling north on North Kingshighway when a car traveling south was turning left to Enright when the two vehicles crashed near Enright around midnight. As the motorcycle driver was attempting to get up, another vehicle traveling southbound hit the driver and left the scene, according to police.

Following the incident, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction was called to investigate.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved