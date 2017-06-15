IDOT projects to shutdown if Illinois budget deal is not reached - KMOV.com

IDOT projects to shutdown if Illinois budget deal is not reached

(Credit: IDOT) (Credit: IDOT)
(Illinois)

Illinois road projects are set to shut down on June 30 if a state budget deal is not reached.

IDOT said they are hopeful a deal is reached, but they've notified contractors to be ready to shut down if there's no budget.

Contractors will be advised to secure work zones to ensure their safety during a potential shutdown. 

