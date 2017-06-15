Spectrum outages reported in the St. Louis area

Those with Spectrum internet service are experiencing outages, according to the website downdetector.com.

There have been reported outages in downtown St. Louis and O’Fallon, Mo. The website downdetector.com says there are outages in several counties in the St. Louis area including St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, Madison, St. Clair, Franklin and Lincoln.

The website also says outages are being reported in other parts of the country such as California, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, parts of the South and the Northeast.

