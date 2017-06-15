MidAmerica Airport upgrade TSA screening to speed up flight check-ins

Metro East officials are working to make getting through flight security a little faster. (Credit: KMOV)

The St. Clair County Commission approved updating the TSA screening area at MidAmerica airport because of increased Allegiant Air flights.

Officials said the work is expected to take three weeks to complete and $50,000 dollars.

MidAmerica airport will add a second lane and more security equipment. The upgrades are expected to increase inspecting bags from 26 per hour to 140 bags per hour.

