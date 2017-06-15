3 arrested in connection with meth drug bust in Alton home

Police have charged three people in connection to a methamphetamine bust in an Alton home. (Credit: Alton Police Department)

The residents of a quiet Alton neighborhood on Annex St. say they are happy officers took action against a suspicious home.

Three people are in custody including Kevin L. Postalwait, Joseph A. Garcia, and Tranne N. Britton after police raided a home and found methamphetamine.

Neighbors located in the 1600 block of Annex called police with complaints about the influx of traffic and commotion surrounding the home.

“A lot of coming and going, wondering what was going on,” said neighbor Louis Lafikes.

Alton Police raided the house and took at least seven adults into custody and a number of children were removed from the home.

Postalwait is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Garcia is facing one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Britton was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police said the raid was a result of neighborhood complaints and subsequent investigation by the officers.

