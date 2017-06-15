'I can't believe he did this': Wife of alleged Congressional shooter speaks

The wife of the man accused of shooting at Republican Congressmen spoke out Thursday afternoon.

Sue Hodgkinson is the wife of James Hodgkinson. James, who is from Belleville, allegedly injured two and wounded four when he opened fire on Republican members of Congress Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia as they practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana has undergone several surgeries after he was wounded.

Sue spoke in front of her Belleville, Illinois home and expressed her shock at what happened.

“I can’t believe he did this,” Sue said.

Sue added that she is tired of the media frenzy surrounding the shooting, specifically media members who have been camped outside her home.

“I just want y’all (reporters) to go away, and leave my neighbors in peace,” Sue said. “They don’t deserve this, I don’t deserve this, my daughters don’t deserve all this.”

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved