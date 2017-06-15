Man, 71, believes robbery suspect killed by off-duty cop tried to rob him moments earlier

An off-duty St. Louis Police Officer killed 33-year-old Chazz Brown from Columbia, Mo. in a gunfight at the gas station. (Credit: KMOV)

A suspect involved in a gunfight with police at a gas station may have tried to rob a 71-year-old man just moments earlier, but he fought back.

That man is Robert Tierney.

He believes the gunman who tried to rob him was the same man that an off-duty St. Louis Police Officer shot and killed on Tuesday night when we was trying to rob the Shell Station at Highway 55 and Arsenal.

"I'm just kinda bruised up here and that," said Tierney of the incident.

Tierney says he was coming home from work about 11:15 on Tuesday night when a man approached him from the shadows.

"Came right towards me and said this is a stick-up, give me your keys and I want your car and I said, 'to hell with you, you're not going to get my car,'" Tierney described.

Tierney says he wasn't about to give him the keys to his Chevrolet Cruze.

"So he started hitting me with the gun like this, and I just turned off and hit him, knocked the damn gun, it went down somewhere," Tierney said.

He says the man poked him in the chest with his gun several times, but Tierney fought back.

"I wanted to take his damn head and shove it right in the damn door so it goes through the window," said Tierney. "I wanted to kill him."

He says he kicked the man in the groin and the would-be robber took off.

A short time later and just a few blocks away, there was an attempted armed robbery at the Shell Station at Highway 55 and Arsenal when a suspect walked in.

"Announced a robber, displayed a handgun and demanded the money," Lawrence O'Toole, the interim police chief described.

An off-duty St. Louis Police Officer killed 33-year-old Chazz Brown from Columbia, Mo. in a gunfight at the gas station.

Tierney says in fighting back he wasn't scared, something told him to do it.

"I said God, somebody was behind me, the Lord himself, my guardian angel," said Tierney.

While Tierney did put up a fight, officers say their advice in a situation like this is to do what a gunman orders.

Your life is worth more than your wallet or car.

