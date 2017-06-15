Accident closes NB I-255 in Dupo

A single-car crash has closed all lanes of northbound I-255 in Dupo.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near mile marker 8. The only person is inside the car is trapped, Illinois State Police said.

A medical chopper was called to the scene and landed on the highway.

Other information was not immediately known.

