Storm Mode: Severe Storm Threat Friday & Saturday

ST. LOUIS -- We're still in an active pattern and may see some severe storms develop Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and again Saturday evening/nighttime. Saturday evening has the best bet for widespread storms as the cold front is moving through at that point.

Friday Afternoon-Early Evening: High 93. Hot and humid, heat index 96-100. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for storms to pop up in the afternoon. An isolated downburst of damaging wind is possible and to a lesser extent some hail. Storms should mainly be hit and miss in the afternoon to early evening, fading quickly near sunset.

Saturday: High 94. Hot and humid, heat index near 100. We'll be watching the morning to see if a line of storms in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri sinks down and hits the St. Louis area with damaging winds. The afternoon appears largely dry for now, make sure to get updates as we get into the weekend though. Then the cold front approaches with a line of storms from the Northwest expected to move in Saturday evening or late evening. These storms can produce damaging wind and/or hail or an isolated tornado.

Sunday: High 85. Lingering storms in the morning will exit to the south and then we expect a dry and cooler day.