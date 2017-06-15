Wong placed on 10-day DL, DeJong recalled

St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kolten Wong returned to the disabled list Thursday, when the team put him on the 10-day DL with a right tricep strain.

He was pulled from Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning, just six days after returning form an earlier DL stint.

That 13-game injured stretch (May 27-June8) was caused by an injury to his left elbow.

Since returning to the team, Wong had gone 9-for-20 (.450) with a six-game hitting streak. After hitting just .171 with a .589 OPS in his first 15 games, Wong turned things around at the plate. As of Wednesday, the 26-year-old had lifted his average to .301 and his OPS to .838, both numbers among the top five for NL second basemen with at least 175 plate appearances.

To replace him on the roster, the club recalled infielder Paul DeJong, who was optioned on Sunday.

DeJong debuted on May 28, hitting a home run in his first career at bat. While his offensive numbers slid steadily over his run in the majors, he still managed to record a hit in eight of his 12 games.

Since being sent to Triple-A, DeJong has gone 3-for-7 with two homers and three RBIs. Normally, a player sent to the minors would have to wait 10 days before being recalled, but MLB rules make an exception in the case of injury.