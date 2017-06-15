Blues retain Craig Berube, finalize rest of coaching staff

After wholesale coaching changes following the makeshift beginning to Mike Yeo’s tenure as Blues head coach, St. Louis has finalized its coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The Blues announced Thursday that Craig Berube, formerly the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013-2015, has been added to the staff as associate coach. Berube was most recently head coach of the AHL Chicago Wolves.

Chicago did not retain Berube as head coach this summer after the organization shifted this offseason from the Blues to the newly formed Vegas Golden Knights. St. Louis is without an AHL affiliate for this season, and will likely send its prospects to a combination of the Wolves and other clubs for 2017-2018. As he was consistently praised for his work with the younger players with the Wolves, keeping Berube in the organization was a key goal this summer for the Blues.

"(Craig) is a great guy to communicate with, and you really know where you stand (with him)," Armstrong said in a press release. "The players really enjoyed that with him in Chicago. Having the opportunity to talk to some guys in the Flyers organization who played there or worked with Craig, he's very consistent in his approach and I think the players like that. He understands right from wrong, he has values that are non-negotiable. He has expectations that he expects his players to (live up to)."

Additionally, the Blues announced the addition of Daniel Tkaczuk as a skill’s coach and Daniel Alexander as the new goaltending coach. Martin Brodeur filled that role after team fired Jim Corsi mid-season last year, but was not slated to remain in an on-ice role for the organization.

These coaches join Steve Ott and Darryl Sydor–both of whom have been added in recent weeks–to fill out the staff for the upcoming season.