Fight at Shiloh White Castle leads to arrest

An 18 year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he eluded police in a dangerous pursuit following a fight in which he was armed with a shotgun.

Jonathan Pham of Belleville is being charged with Aggravated Fleeing/Attempting to Elude an officer, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On June 8, police with the Shiloh Police Department responded to a call for a large fight in progress at a White Castle. The fight occurred in the 1100 block of North Greenmount Road around 8:20 p.m.

Responding officers found two people, one of them armed with a baseball bat, and the other was allegedly Pham, armed with a shotgun. Police said Pham fled the scene in his vehicle and let police on a pursuit. But officers called off the pursuit after the suspect allegedly committed multiple traffic violations and exceeded speeds that were a danger to the public.

Shiloh officers later located Pham on June 13 and he was taken into custody. Charges were issued against him the following day.

Pham's bond is currently set at $25,000. He is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

