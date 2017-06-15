FBI asking for public's help collecting information about James Hodgkinson

An 18 year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he eluded police in a dangerous pursuit following a fight in which he was armed with a shotgun.More >
A multi-car crash is causing major delays on eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.More >
A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.More >
Think about the first time you rode a bike with the wind in your face as you watched the world go by while peddling down the street.More >
