FBI asking for public's help collecting information about James Hodgkinson

Part of a flier from the FBI regarding Hodgkinson (Credit: FBI)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding James T. Hodgkinson to contact them.

The 66-year-old from Belleville, Illinois was identified as the shooter in Wednesday morning’s assault at a baseball practice congressional Republicans were taking part in at a field in Alexandria, Virginia. Hodgkinson was fatally wounded during a shootout with Capitol Police.

Anyone with information regarding Hodgkinson is asked to contact the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office at 202-278-2000, or call 1-800-225-5324 and select option 1. Those with information can also contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Click here to view the flier from the FBI.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved