Thames' homer leads Brewers to 7-6 win over Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, right, talks with starting pitcher Mike Leake, center, as catcher Yadier Molina listens during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers (Credit: AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Eric Thames homered and drove in three runs, Matt Garza pitched five innings in his first start after a short stint on the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 Wednesday night.

Eric Sogard added a two-run double to lead a four-run second inning as Milwaukee improved to 18-13 on the road.

Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, losers of two in a row after winning four straight.

Closer Corey Knebel came on with two outs in the top of the eighth after a one-hyour rain delay and got the last four outs for his 10th save in 13 chances.

Thames, who entered the game in a 1-for-15 skid, had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the second against starter Mike Leake (5-6).

Garza (3-2) allowed four runs and five hits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.