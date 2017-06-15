Major delays on EB I-70 at Lucas & Hunt following crash - KMOV.com

Major delays on EB I-70 at Lucas & Hunt following crash

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Emergency crews closed EB I-70 at Lucas & Hunt Thursday (Credit: KMOV) Emergency crews closed EB I-70 at Lucas & Hunt Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-car crash is causing major delays on eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Lucas & Hunt before 7:20 a.m.

The roadway was expected to completely reopen by 8 a.m. but it was pushed back to around 8:45 a.m., according to MoDOT.

