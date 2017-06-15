Overnight fire damages north St. Louis warehouse - KMOV.com

Overnight fire damages north St. Louis warehouse

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Fire officials at PQ Corporation Thursday morning (Credit: KMOV) Fire officials at PQ Corporation Thursday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire tore through a north St. Louis warehouse overnight.

St. Louis Fire Department officials said there was a malfunction during the processing of sodium silicate, which led to a heated overflow at the PQ Corporation, located south of Interstate 70 near Union, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Glass is reportedly manufactured at the warehouse.

