Overnight fire damages north St. Louis warehouse

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire tore through a north St. Louis warehouse overnight.

St. Louis Fire Department officials said there was a malfunction during the processing of sodium silicate, which led to a heated overflow at the PQ Corporation, located south of Interstate 70 near Union, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Glass is reportedly manufactured at the warehouse.

