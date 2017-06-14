Wong removed Wednesday with right forearm tightness

Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals turns a double play as Keon Broxton #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers slides during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on May 4, 2017 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Kolten Wong had been raking since his return from the disabled list, but it didn’t take long for another injury to crop up and impede his production.

Wong left Wednesday’s game against the Brewers with right forearm tightness, which ailed him during his rehab stint in Peoria last week. There is no indication the left elbow injury that caused his previous stint on the DL is still a concern. After handling a few throws Wednesday, the discomfort in his throwing arm was significant enough for the Cardinals to take him out of the game. Greg Garcia replaced Wong at second base in the top of the sixth inning.

Wong has a hit in each of his six games since returning from the DL June 9th, going 9 for 20 with a robust .450/.500/.650 batting line.

