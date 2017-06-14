Imagine a better St. Louis: Delta Gamma Center offers program for visually impaired children

Delta Gamma Center is making riding a bike a better experience for children who are visually impaired. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Think about the priceless memories you had riding a bike as a child, now the Delta Gamma Center is enhancing this experience for visually impaired children.

Children will be able to ride on alternating Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings throughout Labor Day.

This is the 10th year the Tandem Adventures program will host the program at the Delta Gamma Center.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the rides, click here.

