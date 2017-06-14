Franklin County Police searching for missing woman

Deborah Beaver, 49, of Robertsville, Mo. is described as standing at 5' 8", weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. (Credit: Franklin Country Police)

Franklin County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Deborah Beaver, 49, of Robertsville, Mo. is described as standing at 5' 8", weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen walking towards Lake Arrowhead at approximately 1 p.m. on June 8. Police say she was known to be a frequent of the Pemiscot County area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

