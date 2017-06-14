Infant hurt, grandmother killed when woman loses control backing of driveway

A grandmother was killed, and her infant grandchild was hurt, when a female driver lost control of her car while backing out of a driveway in Anaheim and hit them, police said.(Credit: KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KTLA/CNN) - A grandmother was killed, and her infant grandchild was hurt, when a female driver lost control of her car while backing out of a driveway in Anaheim and hit them, police said.

The crash happened on Nutwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when the woman hit Norma Revolorio, 44, who was walking on the sidewalk with her two grandchildren, one who was an infant in a stroller, the Anaheim Police Department told KTLA.

The female driver crashed through a gate, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Witnesses said Revolorio was trapped under the car.

"I saw a baby in the street with a stroller on top of it, and so I yelled for my granddaughter to call 911 there's a baby in the street," Angie Jared, who lives close to the crash site, told KTLA. "I didn't see the person under the car until a few minutes later when I went back out and I saw a foot protruding from the front of the car, underneath the front of the car."

Jared said a neighbor ran to get his car jack in hopes of helping get Revolorio out of underneath the car, but by that time first responders were on scene.

Revolorio, a resident of Anaheim, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries, police confirmed.

The injured child, who police described as a baby girl between the ages of 1 and 2, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The second child, an 8-year-old, was not injured, police said.

Nutwood Avenue, between Ball Road and Beacon Street, was closed temporarily but it was reopened just before 5 p.m.

The driver was on scene and cooperating with police.

As of 6 p.m. she had not been cited or released, police said.

Investigators were trying to determine what contributing factors were involved in the crash.

No other information was available.

