Sheriff says Hodgkinson was cordial during March run-in

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department had previous contact with James Hodgkinson but nothing to indicate he was planning anything violent against anyone, according to Sheriff Rick Watson.

Sheriff Watson told News 4 the last time the department interacted with Hodgkinson was on Mach 24, when they received a call he was shooting a gun on his property. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Hodgkinson using a high-powered rifle to do target practice. The deputies determined he was in possession of the gun legally and was allowed to fire it on his property, therefore no arrests were made.

Deputies described Hodgkinson as being cordial during the March interaction.

According to court records, Hodgkinson has been arrested in the past, the most serious incident was in April 2006. Officials said it started as a domestic battery call.

According to police records, witnesses reported Hodgkinson had punched a woman with a closed fist. One witness said he went to talk to Hodgkinson, who then pointed a gun in his face and hit him with it before firing a shot in his direction.

Charges in the case were dropped because the victim failed to appear in court, according to prosecutors.

Sheriff Watson told News 4 he had no indication that Hodgkinson was planning anything violent against anyone. He also said as far as he knows, Hodgkinson was legally allowed to have firearms and had passed the required checks.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved