Illinois Rep. Davis: I was at-bat when I heard 'Run, he's got a gun'

After being identified as the man who shot five people at a congressional baseball practice, FBI and police officers arrived at the Belleville home where James Hodgkinson’s was believed to have lived.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., still wearing his baseball shirt, describes for reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, the scene at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com / AP) – During Congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, Illinois Representative Rodney Davis thought he heard a construction crew drop a very large piece of metal.

The very next thing he heard was someone scream, “Run, he’s got a gun,” Rep. Davis said.

Around 7:00 a.m., a shooter approached the baseball field and opened fire, discharging more than 50 shots onto victims on the field. Among those victims were House majority whip Steve Scalise, who was standing on a first base when he was shot in the hip, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police fired back at the suspect, hitting him. He was arrested and identified as 66 year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. He has since died, President Donald Trump said during a press conference following the shooting.

Rep. Davis credited the U.S. Capitol Police officers on scene. Had they not been there, Davis said, it “would have been a massacre.”

“What I witnessed was the bravery of the Capitol Police officers, who were heroes,” Rep. Davis said.

The officers were there before the shooting, as a part of Scalise’s security detail.

“They were the heroes of today,” Rep. Davis said.

The motive of Hodgkinson’s actions is unknown at this point in the investigation.

On Hodgkinson’s Facebook page, he made several posts disapproving Trump’s actions as president.

Rep. Davis said differences in policy among people others that has turned into hate.

“We can discuss policies and policy differences all we want, but the bottom line is, Americans saw a tragedy today that could have been much worse without the heroic efforts of the Capitol Police,” Rep. Davis said.

The charity baseball game between Republican and Democratic congressional members will proceed as planned on Thursday night.

