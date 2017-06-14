FBI arrives at Hodgkinson home in Belleville - KMOV.com

FBI arrives at Hodgkinson home in Belleville

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Belleville home belonging to James Hodgkinson (Credit: KMOV) Belleville home belonging to James Hodgkinson (Credit: KMOV)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – After being identified as the man who shot five people at a congressional baseball practice, FBI and police officers arrived at the Belleville home where James Hodgkinson’s was believed to have lived.

Photos: Alexandria shooting wounds Congressman, 4 others

When News 4 crews arrived at the home, which is located on a private gravel road on Rolling Hills Lane, a neighbor said they hadn’t seen Hodgkinson in months but that his wife still lived at the residence. 

News 4's Lauren Trager uncovered Hodgkinson's most recent contact with law enforcement officers was in March, when he was reportedly doing target practice on his property with a high-powered rifle. 

Shortly after arriving, News 4’s Chris Nagus saw a woman driving a minivan arrive at the home and go inside. She later left the home with two pets.

Read: Local politicians react to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

While Nagus was outside of the home, several police officers and the FBI arrived. They did not speak to the woman who was leaving with two pets.

Around 11 a.m., FBI officials told Nagus more officers were on their way to the home.

A sign at the entrance to the property reads JTH Inspections. Hodgkinson is believed to have been a home inspector.

Barricades are currently set up on the street.

Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for the latest on this still developing story.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly