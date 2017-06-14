FBI arrives at Hodgkinson home in Belleville

Photos from the scene of the shooting in Alexandria, VA.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – After being identified as the man who shot five people at a congressional baseball practice, FBI and police officers arrived at the Belleville home where James Hodgkinson’s was believed to have lived.

When News 4 crews arrived at the home, which is located on a private gravel road on Rolling Hills Lane, a neighbor said they hadn’t seen Hodgkinson in months but that his wife still lived at the residence.

Neighbors tell me they haven't seen James Hodgkinson in months. Someone just pulled up and went inside his house. Still don't see police. — Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) June 14, 2017

News 4's Lauren Trager uncovered Hodgkinson's most recent contact with law enforcement officers was in March, when he was reportedly doing target practice on his property with a high-powered rifle.

Most recent LEO contact with Hodgkinson: he was shooting high-powered rifle, doing target practice on his property In March. @KMOV — Lauren Trager (@LaurenTrager) June 14, 2017

Shortly after arriving, News 4’s Chris Nagus saw a woman driving a minivan arrive at the home and go inside. She later left the home with two pets.

While Nagus was outside of the home, several police officers and the FBI arrived. They did not speak to the woman who was leaving with two pets.

Several police officers just arrived at Hodgkinson's home. They did not speak with woman who left with two dogs. pic.twitter.com/04Hte9xBlV — Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) June 14, 2017

Around 11 a.m., FBI officials told Nagus more officers were on their way to the home.

A sign at the entrance to the property reads JTH Inspections. Hodgkinson is believed to have been a home inspector.

Barricades are currently set up on the street.

