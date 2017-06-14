Belleville man identified as Alexandria shooter

ST. LOUIS -- The man who shot five people at a Congressional baseball practice is from the Belleville, Illinois, according to the Washington Post.

The Washington Post said the shooter's name is 66 year-old James T. Hodgkinson.

On Wednesday morning, reports came out that an active shooter opened fired on a group of Republican Congress members practicing for their annual baseball game, which was to be held on Thursday. Five people were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

