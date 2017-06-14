Free gun locks to be offered at St. Louis City Hall on June 21

Next week, the public will have the chance to pick up a free gun lock from St. Louis City Hall. It's all part of an initiative to make gun-ownership safer in St. Louis.

The locks will be available on June 21, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The offer of free gun locks is held on the same day as National ASK Day, which is sponsored by the Brady Campaign, an organization committed to reducing gun deaths in America. The ASK Day initiative encourages parents to ask if there are guns in the homes their children visit.

The gun lock event is sponsored by Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, in partnership with the City of St. Louis and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Lisa Berstein, the president of Women's Voices Raise for Social Justice, said studies show a child dies of an accidental shooting every other day in America.

"These deaths and thousands of injuries are entirely preventable when guns are stored safely,” Berstein said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said she supports any action that will make gun-ownership safer, while saying "the vast majority of gun owners are responsible."

