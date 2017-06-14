Local politicians react to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Politicians from Missouri and Illinois have issued statements following Wednesday morning’s shooting at the charity baseball practice in Virginia.

Sen. Claire McCaskill released the following statement following the shooting:

What unspeakable evil. I’m praying that Representative Scalise, these courageous officers, and everyone else affected will be ok. There should be no partisanship here – we should come together against evil, united by our common decency

Congresswoman Ann Wagner tweeted that her thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the shooting.

My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all of those involved in the shooting this morning. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) June 14, 2017

Sen. Roy Blunt also took to Twitter to give his thoughts to those hurt in the shooting. He also said he was grateful to the officers “who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Praying for all of those hurt in today’s horrific shooting at the congressional baseball practice (1/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017

Incredibly grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. (2/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017

Sen. Tammy Duckworth also said her thoughts were with those injured in the shooting.

My thoughts are with my colleagues in the House, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police who were attacked in a senseless act of violence — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2017

Congressman Mike Bost asked that people keep Scalise and his family in their prayers.

Horrible news this morning. Please keep @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP in your prayers. https://t.co/qSpf0BfY3E — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) June 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved