Local politicians react to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

Local politicians react to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Emergency crews at Virginia baseball field (Credit: CBS News) Emergency crews at Virginia baseball field (Credit: CBS News)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Politicians from Missouri and Illinois have issued statements following Wednesday morning’s shooting at the charity baseball practice in Virginia.

Sen. Claire McCaskill released the following statement following the shooting:

What unspeakable evil. I’m praying that Representative Scalise, these courageous officers, and everyone else affected will be ok. There should be no partisanship here – we should come together against evil, united by our common decency

Congresswoman Ann Wagner tweeted that her thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the shooting.

Sen. Roy Blunt also took to Twitter to give his thoughts to those hurt in the shooting. He also said he was grateful to the officers “who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth also said her thoughts were with those injured in the shooting.

Congressman Mike Bost asked that people keep Scalise and his family in their prayers. 

