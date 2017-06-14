Overturned semi-truck closes portion of WB I-70 in O'Fallon, Mo.

A semi-truck overturned on WB I-70 near Highway K Wednesday morning (Credit: MoDOT)

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An overturned semi-truck has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 70 in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The semi-truck overturned at Highway K around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the interstate is closed.

The exact time the interstate will reopen is unknown but officials believe it will be closed for a few hours.

