Armed robbery suspect killed during shootout with off-duty officer at South City gas station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A robbery suspect was shot and killed by an off-duty officer at a south St. Louis gas station overnight.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered the Shell gas station at 1828 Arsenal, showed a handgun and demanded money. After hearing the suspect announce the robbery, the off-duty officer made himself known to the suspect.

“The officer, in fear of the life of the clerk, identified himself and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer,” said St. Louis Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole. “During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot and killed.”

O’Toole said there were three witnesses inside the gas station at the time of the shooting. He also said there is video evidence that backups the account given by the witnesses and officer.

The officer, who is a seven-year veteran, was in plainclothes and had gotten off his shift shortly before the shooting. He has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The witnesses and officer were not injured.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect.

The suspect has not been identified.

The gas station where the shooting occurred is a police substation in the Benton Park neighborhood. Officers use the substation to write reports and call the police station, according to O'Toole.

No other details have been released.

