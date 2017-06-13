Man arrested after stealing police car

A man is in custody after stealing a St. Louis Police car and leading officers on a chase.

Police say a woman called police on Tuesday morning after she saw the man trying to break into her car on Hampton near Highway 40.

The man was arrested, but was able to get to the front seat and drive off in the squad car.

Police were able to stop him at Olive and Pennsylvania in University City after using spike strips.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.