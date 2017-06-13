St. Louis alderwoman says mobile police command unit could help address crime

27th Ward Alderwoman Pam Boyd wants to put a mobile command unit in her ward. Residents gathered at a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the idea. Credit: KMOV

A North St. Louis alderwoman is asking for help addressing the crime clutching her community. Her request is for a mobile police command center.

27th Ward Alderwoman Pam Boyd told News 4 she's been talking to police about bringing a mobile command center to her area.

"The interim chief, the major and the captain, that's something we're working on to see how we can logistically do it," said Boyd.

Even with the mobile unit's price tag and other factors still undetermined, community members are optimistic.

"The healing is starting to begin, so let's be willing workers," said Paul Simon.

Simon told News 4 he not only lives in the 27th Ward, but it's also home to his business, Paw Purfect Pet Grooming Salon.

Alderwoman Boyd discussed her plans during a town hall event Tuesday night.

"It was real clear that I had to bring the community together to hear their input," said Boyd.

"To have some type of presence, a positive presence, especially since a lot of the police-community relations has been tainted, I think that's good," said Simon.

Although several are for the proposal, it's still being met by critics.

"That might work, but we still need them walking the street, walking the beat," said Bernice Brooks.

Brooks has called the 27th Ward home for over 45 years. She told News 4 it's going to take more than a command unit to change things.

"They're killing babies and women," said Brooks "What's going on with our neighborhood? We have got to do something and it's going to take all of us."

Boyd told News 4 she's also been talking to St. Louis City Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole about implementing more community policing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.