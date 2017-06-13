Tree trimmers caught in customer's car with heroin

A pair of tree-trimmers are accused of using a homeowner's car to use heroin and steal from a nearby store. (Credit: KMOV)

A pair of tree-trimmers are accused of using a homeowner's car to use heroin and steal from a nearby store.

Both St. Ann Police and the Better Business Bureau say the pair were caught on May 31 in the parking lot of Menards along St. Charles Rock Road.

The BBB says one of the workers, a woman, had asked the elderly homeowner to borrow her car for lunch. When the worker didn't return, the homeowner called police.

Police had already been alerted to suspicious activity at the Menards where they say the pair were allegedly shoplifting.

Investigators also say the pair had heroin.

Thiry-year-old Nicholas Jones is charged with possession and violating parole.

"Always do research whether its a magazine salesperson or someone wanting to trim trees," says Don O'Brien of the BBB.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.