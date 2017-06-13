Mo. Civil War Museum: We have deed to Confederate Monument

The Missouri Civil War Museum says it has a deed to the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park.

The museum said the United Daughters of the Confederate Veterans gave them the deed. St. Louis City does not dispute that the organization gave the deed to the museum, but says the organization no longer exists and argues ownership of the monument falls to the city by default.

Some want the monument taken down saying it is a symbol of racism and slavery. Others say tearing it down would erase part of history.

The monument was scheduled to be dismantled this week, but the city said it is behind schedule.

