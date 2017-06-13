Jefferson County Police searching for man who stole $450,000 worth of merchandise

Police in Jefferson County are looking for a man who they say stole approximately $450,000 from a medical supply company. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

Police in Jefferson County are looking for a man who they say stole approximately $450,000 from a medical supply company.

Police say the man in surveillance photos stole items from a company vehicle in Imperial last weekend.

It is not clear what was stolen besides a company credit card, which was later used in St. Peters.

