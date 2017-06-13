Clemons' attorneys say plea agreement talks in the works

Several food halls will soon be opening in St. LouisMore >
Several food halls will soon be opening in St. LouisMore >
A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.More >
A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.More >
Missouri lawmakers have been called upon by Governor Eric Greitens for a special sessionMore >
Missouri lawmakers have been called upon by Governor Eric Greitens for a special sessionMore >
St. Louis City auctioned off over 250 foreclosed homes on Tuesday at the Civil Courts Building downtown.More >
St. Louis City auctioned off over 250 foreclosed homes on Tuesday at the Civil Courts Building downtown.More >