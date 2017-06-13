Food halls coming to St. Louis City

Concept drawing of a food hall that will soon becoming to St. Louis. Credit: KMOV

Several food halls will soon be opening in St. Louis.

One such hall is being installed near Ikea along the Forest Park Parkway at the City Foundry. Retail, restaurants and a giant food hall with 20 different vendors will be at an old industrial site.

Steve Smith, who is undertaking the project says food halls are common in Europe and catching on in other major cities.

“The food court is chain restaurants, so you go to a mall and it’s all chains. The food hall is chef-driven concepts, we will not have chains at a food hall,” Smith said.

A food hall will also open in the lobby of the Metropolitan Square Building. Missy Kelly with Downtown St. Louis Inc. said a food hall will attract more foot traffic and hopes it leads to more retail and more attractions.

The downtown food hall is set to open by the fall.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.