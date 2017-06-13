'Buffer zone' bill for Planned Parenthood being discussed to distance protesters

Missouri lawmakers have been called upon by Governor Eric Greitens for a special session.

The special session is set to address several abortion issues in the state.

Lawmakers are considering requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics, among other things.

Governor Greitens wants to strike down some of the state's abortion law including a St. Louis law that bans discrimination by employers and in housing based on reproductive health decisions.

As the governor works to get rid of those protections for women in Jefferson City, in St. Louis, Planned Parenthood is discussing a bill that would create a safer space for women needing their services.

In a Board of Alderman Meeting Tuesday morning, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region addressed legislation that would create an eight-foot buffer zone around the driving entrance to Planned Parenthood.

The buffer zone is meant to keep protesters further from women entering the clinic.

An attorney for the protesters told News 4 that the bill infringed on the First Amendment rights of demonstrators.

