Fenton bar in danger of shutting its doors for good

A flood-damaged business is in danger of not reopening. The owner of "Some Other Place Bar and Grill" in Fenton has rebuilt from flooding before, but this time he says it's out of his hands.

"We are two stops away from seriously seriously getting out," says Scott Coleman.

Coleman's bar has been closed since it got flooded out last month.

"We would be hosting movie nights for the families. It is not a bar per say, it is not a bike bar. It is a family bar where people come and have a good time, " he says.

Coleman says since the May flood, he hasn't had any direction from Jefferson County. On Tuesday, that changed. News 4 cameras were rolling as he spoke with Eric Larson, with the Department of County Services and Code Enforcement,

Larson says all the wood on the structure must be removed to bring it up to code.

"That will put us in bankruptcy if we are forced to do something in that nature," says Coleman.

While Coleman owns the business, there is someone else who owns the land. The county says they've been in touch with the land owner, Jeff Kolb, from day one.

Larson says he plans on reassessing the damage once more.

"We will give them an assessment again, provide them with their overall accumulated total. Anything over 50 percent will require that wood to be removed and weather resistant materials being placed," says Larson.

That offers little relief for Coleman.

"It is just heartbreaking. Our business as we knew it is gone," he says.

Larson says he plans on meeting with Kolb this week. After the assessment, he says it will be up to Kolb and Coleman to decide what to do.

News 4 reached out to Kolb, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.