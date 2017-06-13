Storm Mode: Severe storms possible Wednesday

A man accused of forcing his wife into sex trafficking in Las Vegas admitted to killing his 6-year-old daughter in Illinois.More >
A man accused of forcing his wife into sex trafficking in Las Vegas admitted to killing his 6-year-old daughter in Illinois.More >
A chance for severe storms arrives Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.More >
A chance for severe storms arrives Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.More >
The health department for St. Louis County is reporting mosquitoes in the area have tests positive for the virus.More >
The health department for St. Louis County is reporting mosquitoes in the area have tests positive for the virus.More >
A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.More >
A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.More >