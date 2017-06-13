Storm Mode: Severe storms possible Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A chance for severe storms arrives Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Getting hit by a storm will only break the heat briefly, and what storms develop may produce hail, wind and/or heavy rain.

Wednesday: High - 94. Hot and humid, heat index near 100 in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms possible starting anytime after Noon through Wednesday night. The storms that pop-up Wednesday afternoon may start isolated and become more widely scattered as more storms develop. Then watch late evening or nighttime for a line of storms to move through the area. If this line indeed develops, the most likely threat would be damaging wind, heavy rain and to a lesser extent some hail. Right now the severe threat is a bit lower south of St. Louis and slightly higher from St. Louis to the north.

Thursday: Low 75/High 92. Watch for strong morning storms, but they will push south and out of the area for a dry and partly sunny afternoon. Just a touch less hot and humid, but still a summer-like feel in the air.